LOOS, Norbert Walter



Norbert Walter Loos, age 67, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on January 9, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on January 31, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Charles and Rita (Schwab) Loos. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Robert (the late Carol) Loos, Rosemary Frazee, Janet (Larry) Zeiser, Claire Simpson, Charles (Patricia) Loos, and Maureen Loos; by many nieces and nephews; other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Loos and a great niece, Kira Bennett. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH, on Friday at 12 noon with burial following in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Aloysius Church, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

