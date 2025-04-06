Longo, Samuel

Longo, Jr., Samuel J.



Age 76 of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. He was born in Stamford, CT to the late Samuel R. Sr. and Margaret (Scopporotti) Longo. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Suzanne Shaffer and Audrey Peterson. Samuel is survived by his sons Chris (Amy) Longo and Eric Longo, sister Linda Moss, and brother Chuck (Mary) Longo. A graduate of Fairmont West and United Electronics Institute in Louisville, Samuel majored in Systems Engineering at Wright State. He served in the United States Army for four years as Battalion Communications Chief. Samuel dedicated 43 years of his career as a Sr. Simulation Systems Engineer before retiring in 2016. He was a committed community leader, founding Cub Scout Pack 175 and Boy Scout Troop 375, and serving as their first Scout Master. A lifetime member of VFW Post 9927 in Kettering, Samuel was also an active member of American Legion Post 598. His commitment to his community extended to his leadership roles with Kettering's Holiday at Home, where he served as Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Board, and was honored to serve as Grand Marshal of the Holiday at Home Parade. He was also a dedicated volunteer at the "Italian Fest" for many years. He had a love for music, a deep appreciation for nature, and a gentle kindness toward both children and animals. Samuel's legacy of service, leadership, and kind nature will be remembered by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at St Luke Catholic Church. Fr. Jason Bedel officiant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel from 6 PM  8 PM on Tuesday, April 8. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



