Long, William B. "Bill"



age 90 of Kettering, passed away on October 6, 2023. Preceded in death by his wife Sharon K. Long; sister and brother-in-law Jessie and Richard Gearing of Kettering; and brother Russell Long of Mt. Dora, FL. Survived by his step-son Robert Sturos of Hayes, VA; sister Sharon Stanley of Aurora, CO; nieces and nephews: Stacie, Steven, Jarrod, Jack, Sharon, Steve S., Steve L., and Del; and many dear friends. Bill was a proud US Air Force Veteran and served from '53-'57. He obtained Staff Sergeant Rank and served in the Korean War. He was a long time member of the Kettering American Legion. Bill was well known around the area as the owner of the Shell gas station on Wilmington and Stroop, and in his earlier years, the Texaco station on Wilmington Pike. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A Graveside service will take place 10am, Thursday at Dayton National Cemetery. Please meet in the Funeral Home parking lot Thursday at 9:15am to process to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to SICSA, www.sicsa.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



