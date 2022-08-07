LONG, Leonard

LONG, Jr., Leonard J. "Lenny"



Age 76, of Fairborn, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Lenny was born on June 28, 1946, in Dayton, OH, to the late Leonard Sr. and Alice (nee Howland) Long. He was proud to work for Greene Inc. and loved playing sports including baseball, basketball, and bowling, with his co-workers and friends. Lenny's kind hearted personality and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his brothers, Dan (Beverly) Long and Bob (Jondra) Long; and other extended family, as well as, friends from Hope Homes. Lenny is preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Hood; and brothers, Billy Long and Jim Long. A private burial was held at Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Homes Foundation at www.hopehomes.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com