LONG, David



Age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for one week. He was born



November 17, 1950, in Middletown and lived here all his life. David graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1969. He was the owner /operator of Long Electric for over 30 years. He was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God. David was an avid golfer and belonged to Forrest Hills and Wildwood Country and Golf Clubs. Preceding him in death were his parents, Otto and Edna (Lakoff) Long; and one brother, Ronald Long. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paula K. Long; one son, Christopher (Rebecca) Long; one granddaughter, Eleanor; one brother, Larry (Judy) Long; one sister-in-law, Brenda Long; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

