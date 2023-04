In Loving Memory of Christopher David Long



Jan 28, 1999 - April 17, 2001



What we wouldn't give to be singing Taylor Swift "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22" to you today. But you are forever frozen in time as the sweet 2-year-old angel we love with our whole hearts. We will never let your memory fade and today we remember and celebrate the blessing you are to us. Love, Mommy, Mama, Aunt Mickey, Casey, Meghan & Corey