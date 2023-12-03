Loney, Jeremy P.



Jeremy P. Loney, age 31, passed peacefully in the calm surroundings of Dayton Hospice on Monday, November 27, 2023. He was born February 20, 1992 to parents, Melissa Dannaker and James P. Loney of Springfield, Ohio. Jeremy loved riding the bike paths of Dayton, which led to his tragic accident. He loved rap music and making songs with the guys, as well as his games and movies. He had looked a long time for good friends and found them in Dayton: Sara, Cory, Tony, Vuron, and Jason are who he found. He is survived by his father; brother, Travis J. Loney; and grandmother, Bonnie Strickland; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



