Loney, Jeremy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Loney, Jeremy P.

Jeremy P. Loney, age 31, passed peacefully in the calm surroundings of Dayton Hospice on Monday, November 27, 2023. He was born February 20, 1992 to parents, Melissa Dannaker and James P. Loney of Springfield, Ohio. Jeremy loved riding the bike paths of Dayton, which led to his tragic accident. He loved rap music and making songs with the guys, as well as his games and movies. He had looked a long time for good friends and found them in Dayton: Sara, Cory, Tony, Vuron, and Jason are who he found. He is survived by his father; brother, Travis J. Loney; and grandmother, Bonnie Strickland; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Nicodemus, Mary
5
Bruner, Viola
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top