Lois Lynch

Lynch, Lois Jean



Lois Jean Lynch, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at StoryPoint Fairfield on Saturday, February 7, 2026. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 15, 1945 the daughter of Millard and Goldie (Juarette) Richardson. Lois was the owner/operator of Enterprise Personnel Temp Agency in California for sixteen years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Ross United Methodist Church and very active in the Order of Eastern Star. Lois is survived by her husband, James W. Lynch; stepdaughter, Nicole (Howard) Freeland; stepsister, Connie Baker; and two grandsons, Wade and Nicholas Freeland. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Chris Trumbull of Ross Community United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.



