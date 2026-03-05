Lois Downs

Downs (Borger), Lois Ann



Lois Ann Downs, age 80, of Union, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on March 2, 2026. Although their hearts will never be the same, Lois's heart is reunited with her love, Edward. She was a member at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Her favorite things were gardening, storytelling, listening to classic country music, gambling, and playing cards with family and friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Lois is survived by her son: Tim (Amy), daughters: Trina (Leo), Tammy (Micah), Teanna (Will), Terri (Scott), grandchildren: Ethan, Timmy, Tommy, Noah, Ian, Connor, Joshua, Rylan, Keegan, Cayson, Liam, Levi, Ember, & Landon, great granddaughter: Maggie Mae, sister: Bernice (Stan), sisters-in-law: Carol and Mary, along with many other relatives and friends, including her dear lifelong Card Club friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Edward Downs, parents: Delbert and Eugenia (Schuh) Borger, brothers: Eugene, Joseph, & Thomas, and nephew: Joe. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to two earth angels, Tremell and Barbara. They absolutely meant the world to Lois and Ed in their final years and will always hold a special place in the family's hearts. Lastly, remember you were always #1 with Lois. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel (1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton). Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212) or the family requests that you be an earth angel in the world. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



