Loffredo, Charlene



Charlene Rose Loffredo, age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 11, 1949 to Gene and Vivian Lawwill (nee Perkins). She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas L. Loffredo Sr., and her parents. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Gina (Soterios) Jonson, her son, Nicholas (Ronda ) Loffredo, Jr., her grandchildren, Alexia (Cody) Smallwood, Dominic Jonson, Vincent Loffredo, and her great-grandchildren, Xander Smallwood, and Zion Smallwood. Charlene is the sister of, Gene Burton, Theresa (Bill) Daniel, Greg (Stanette) Lawwill, and Anthony Lawwill. She has many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and great- great nieces and nephews. Charlene was honored as a long-time volunteer with The Samaritan Caregivers in Kokomo, IN, with over ten years of service. Charlene was very active in her church in Kokomo, IN, New Life Church. She taught the Prims in Missionettes for years, and loved each one of her students. Charlene enjoyed singing at her church, and had a beautiful alto voice. She volunteered in the food pantry at New Life every week. She enjoyed crafting with her hobby club, and we are blessed with many of her talents in our homes. Charlene loved her family, and always remembered every family member's birthdays and anniversaries with an honorary $5 in a card. She wanted to make sure everyone, including her friends, were remembered on their special day. Most often, people will remember Charlene for her love of Hallmark movies, as well as her note taking and journaling. Whenever you would have a conversation with Charlene, she would often comment "Tell me about it", or "You got that right", or you would inquire what she was thinking when she would stare and she'd say "Just thinking." Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at Calvary Christian Center Church, 2355 Jacksonburg Rd, Hamilton, Ohio (45011) from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will be on Saturday, April 8 in Kokomo, Indiana. In loving memory of Charlene, contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Drive, #220, Mason, Ohio (45040).

