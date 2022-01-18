LOCKE, Margaret E. "Fischer"



Age 88 of Vandalia passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.



Margaret was a longtime member of Queen of Martyrs having taken care of the flowers and gardening for years at the church. She was also a member of the Queen of Martyrs



Gardening Club and a graduate of Parker H.S. Class of 1951. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Locke and a son, Michael Fischer. She is survived by her son, Dr. Kenneth and his wife Kimi Locke; a brother and sister-in-law, Alfred "Al" and Josephine Fischer; two grandchildren, James Locke, Josef (Jamie) Fischer; a great-grandson, Alexander Fischer; two nephews, Anthony (Anne-Marie) Fischer, John Fischer; a niece, Ann Deweese and a special friend, Irene Schlose. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19 at Queen of Martyrs Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to Mass Wednesday. Burial to



follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to ask the guests to social distance and wear masks at the church.



Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.

