Lloyd Ross

Lloyd E. Ross, age 88, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away November 18, 2025, while surrounded by his loving family. Born August 31, 1937, to Lloyd and Margaret Ross. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Margie (Richard) Wallin and Mary Kay Ross. He is survived by his spouse, Pat (Clark) Ross. He lived a wonderful life with his 4 children, Joe (Tammy), Julie (Ken) Caldwell, Mimi (Bob) Mitman, and Kathy (Skip) Woolpert. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was loved by his extended family and friends, especially those at St. Leonard's. A mass of remembrance will be held at St. Leonard's Chapel, Centerville, Ohio on November 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m. Please join the family for a luncheon following services. In lieu of flowers please donate to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



