LIVER, John W "Jay"



Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born January 8, 1940, in Paris, KY, the son of Willis and Sarah Liver. Jay retired from the City of Hamilton where he had served as Director of Gas and Water. He was an avid fan of UK Basketball, the Cleveland Browns and truly enjoyed the game of golf. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Ava Liver; children, Cindy (Patrick) Gee, Andrea (Bryan) Taulbee and Lisa; loving grandfather of Rachel, Nicole, Henry, Kristina, Amanda, Layla, Kinley and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha (Clyde) McNew and brother, Gayle. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Bucky." Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of service at Twelve Noon. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery.

