Little (Aman), Marilyn Alice



Little, Marilyn Alice, 93 of Springfield, passed away Saturday November 25, 2023 in Wooded Glen. Marilyn was born May 20, 1930 in Canton, Ohio to William and Rosanna (Santry) Aman. Marilyn taught music at St. Mary Elementary School and Catholic Central High School, where she also directed the orchestra. She also taught private music lessons at Moeller and Kincaid Music stores until the age of 85. She was a wonderful mother to her five children, Eugene (Emily) Little, Jr., Kim (Steve) DeWitt, G. Bradley (Tami) Little, Jonathan M. (Lori) Little and W. Garth (Carin) Little; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. "Gene" Little, Sr. in 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central School. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



