LITTLE, Jean Caroline



Age 105, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Jean was born March 18, 1916, in Union City, IN, to the late Don and Mary (Harris)



Frazier. A graduate of Union City High School, she received her degree in business at



Miami Jacobs Business College. Jean was very active in the



community, serving as the Executive Secretary for the Kettering Foundation for over 20 years, and was an active Democratic Party member. On Friday, March 18, 2016, she became the first centenarian in the Little family history. Jean was a member of South Park Methodist Church and its Ladies Auxiliary Group, and Red Hats. She



enjoyed going to dinner with family and friends, manicuring her beautiful yard, and of course, chocolate! Her independence, humor, optimism, and knack for fashion made her a



delight to be around. Jean's life was marked by love, family, and service to her community, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her



husband, Arthur Little; son, Don Little; and her sister, Ava Coup. Jean is survived by her children, Jack (Carolyn) Little and Sara (Kenneth) Peller, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

