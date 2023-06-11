Little, Elizabeth

Little (Shillito), Elizabeth Irene "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" Irene (Shillito) Little, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born October 3, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1951. As a young woman, Elizabeth worked at Sears Department Store in accounting. After raising her children, she worked in a doctor's office. She then volunteered at the Beavercreek Senior Center, where she was a member of the decorating committee. Elizabeth was a very loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed vacations, spending time with her family, and being a part of the Beavercreek Senior Center. She will surely be missed by her family and friends. Elizabeth is survived by her son Kent Little of Kettering Ohio, her son Kurt and daughter-in-law Brenda Little, and her grandson Kyle Little of Beavercreek, Ohio. She is also survived by her daughter Lisa and son-in-law Mike Hamilton, step-grandchildren Stevie (Andrew) Barry, Edward (Katie) Hamilton, and Katlyn (Roger) Morin, and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Richard Shillito, her husband Jack T. Little, and her sister and brother-in-laws Janet (Lester) Detrick and Patricia (Bill) Gum. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beavercreek Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, 45432 or Hospice of Dayton at 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

