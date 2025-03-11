Litteral, Marleen Ann



Marleen Ann Litteral, 76, of South Charleston, went home to be with her Lord on March 7, 2025, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born February 5, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Howard and Martha (Sexton) Miller. Mrs. Litteral was a devoted member of the Springfield Church of Christ. She enjoyed planting and caring for her flower beds and fishing with her husband Darmis. Marleen had been employed as a Registered Nurse for 40 years and was retired from Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years; Darmis "Raymond' Litteral, six children; Shane (Dawn) O'Neil, Lance O'Neil, Timothy (Vickie) Litteral, Paul (Cindy) Litteral, Arleen Neely and Ethel (Mike) Price, fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers; Wayne (Diane) Miller and John Miller and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday in the Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield, OH 45502 with Pastor Bill Warax officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services in the church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Litteral's family would like to thank all of the staff at the Ohio Masonic Home for the dedicated care and compassion that they gave to Marleen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



