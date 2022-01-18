LINK, Anne T.



Former long-time resident of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the age of 86 at The Monarch Hospice, Lincoln, Nebraska.



She was born July 25, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Lodi J. Mandel and Anne (Verbanic) Mandel. After graduating from Notre Dame



College for Women she began her career as an elementary school teacher. In 1958, she



married Edward A. Link, MD and went on to become a medical office manager for forty years. Concurrently she served as a Shelby County 4-H advisor for twelve years.



Anne was an avid world traveler exploring over twenty-five countries and a voracious reader of thousands of books. In



addition, she enjoyed being a potter, baking, and quilting. She loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her



family. Involved in several charitable organizations, she was a member of Newman Club, New Century Club, Charity League, and the Sidney Gateway Quilter's Club.



She is survived by her six daughters, Virginia Loewenstine, Karen (Bruce) Banker, Elizabeth Link, Victoria (Craig) Lochbihler, Diane Link, Jeanette (John) Porter; nine grandchildren (Alexandra, Kaitlyn, Nathaniel, Mitchell, Morgan, Parker, Cameron, Sara, Nathan); sister, Virginia (David) Stinson; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years (Edward A. Link, MD); brother, (Lodi V. Mandel), and her parents.



A memorial mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio, with graveside burial and reception to follow. Details will be announced at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.cromesfh.com