Linebaugh, Julane



Martha Julane Linebaugh passed away on the morning of October 20th at Bethany Village at the age of 81. Like her father and 2 brothers she went by her middle name, and family and friends also called her Lanie. Julane was born at Miami Valley Hospital on July 15, 1943 to Marian and Charles (Mark) Linebaugh while her father was overseas in the Philippines during World War II. She attended Cleveland School in Dayton and graduated from Belmont High School in the class of 1961, the first graduating class from what was then the new high school building. She was very active in the youth fellowship programs of Ohmer Park Methodist Church in her youth. Julane was graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School in 1965 with a degree in Medical Dietetics and was in the first class when it became a degreed major at OSU. Upon graduation she went on to work as a clinical dietitian at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, and studied for a master's degree at the University of Kentucky in Lexington in the late 1960s. She worked for over 35 years as a clinical dietitian at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington and she enjoyed her job and especially working with and caring for patients. She had many friends in Lexington and enjoyed playing in a bridge club. In 2012 she moved back to Dayton and lived at The Wellington of Dayton for 12 years. Julane loved to travel and did so extensively, including many trips to England to visit her pen pal since eighth grade Margaret Batters and her family. She took her first two trips to England via Cunard steam ships in the early and mid-1960s at the end of the transatlantic sailing era. She also traveled all over Europe, as well as to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Iceland, Brazil, Russia and a missionary trip to Estonia. Julane was a very smart, kind and caring person who led an active life until her health issues no longer allowed, but she was mentally very sharp and had a wonderful memory until the very end of her life. Julane was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandmother Lillian McDermott, her parents Mark and Marian Linebaugh, her brother Mark Douglas Linebaugh, her stepmother Beulah (Snyder) Linebaugh and her step sister Patricia Engelbrecht. She is survived by her brother Bruce Linebaugh, step brother Bill (Debbie) Snyder, step brother-in-law Bob Engelbrecht, and many friends who loved her a lot, some of which go back to grade school. We would like to thank the staff of the Woodview wing of Bethany Village for the care at the end of her life. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Living Bethany Hospice in Julane's memory (6443 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45459).



