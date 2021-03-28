X

LINDON, Amy

ajc.com

Obituaries

LINDON, Amy Lee Seneca

Amy Lee Seneca Lindon, age 80 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at her residence under the care of Hospice Care of Middletown on March 22, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1941, to William and Vivian (Seneca) Lyons in

Buffalo, New York. Amy was very proud of her Native American heritage and was part of the Seneca Indian Heron Clan.

She was a graduate of Middletown School of Nursing graduating in 1971 with her Registered Nurse Certificate. She was a critical care nurse for many years at Middletown Regional Hospital. She was Director of Nursing for Middletown Regional Hospital and VP of Nursing. Her last employment was

President and CEO of Hospice Care of Middletown retiring in 2009. She had a passion for nursing that was seen by all who knew her. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years. She loved cooking and baking for her beloved family.

Amy is survived by husband of 61 years, Andy Lindon; children, Tammy Tribbey, Theresa Lindon, Laurette Louise Triick; grandchildren, Andrew (Nicole Shinwig) Tribbey, Filiberto (Kristi Reece) Torres, Jr., Amy Triick, David (Alyssa) Triick,

William (Kayla Hocz) Triick, Benjamin (Raquel) Torres,

Matthew (Christa) Penny; 3 great-granddaughters; 2

great-grandsons; brothers, Michael (Janie) Lyons of

Clearwater, Florida, Patrick (Sonja) Lyons of Winchester,

Kentucky; close family, Sally Lyons, Filiberto Torres, Sr.; niece, Megan Price and Leanna Lyons; cousin, David Karr; and

numerous family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Lowell Tribbey, son-in-law.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice Care of Middletown and Bonnie Duff, Tammy VonBerg, Heather Riley, Heather Rogers, Lori Clements, Janet Buskirk, and Vaughn Lewis for the excellent care they provided to Amy.

Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6859

Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Tuesday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian burial by Father John Civille as celebrant will be held at St. Johns Parrish. Memorial

contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

