Linda Godley

Glanton Godley, Linda



Mrs. Linda Glanton Godley, 76, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Born June 29, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dale Glanton and the late Bettie Poston Glanton. Before making South Carolina her home, she was a purchasing agent for the EPI Foundation in Englewood, Ohio. In Walterboro, she was an iconic figure at Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church, where she worked faithfully until her retirement as their office administrator. She enjoyed reading as well as knitting Christmas stockings; and possessed an avid love for history, antiques, and genealogy. She was a member and had served on the board of directors for the Colleton Historical and Preservation Society. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Glanton. Surviving are: her husband, Mr. Travis J. Godley, Sr.; a sister, Shelly Shellabarger and her husband Randy and their daughter, Robin. She is also survived by Travis' children, T. J. Godley and his wife Holly of Saint Helena Island and Denise Godley Givens and her husband Joseph of Islandton; and four grandchildren, Noah Givens, Jonah Givens, Micah Givens, and Ezrah Givens. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Lucy – the huge polar bear on Hampton Street with the brown eyes. She will be interred in her family plot at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon, Ohio on Thursday, January 15th at 11:00am. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



