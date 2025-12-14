Linda Gibson

Gibson, Linda K.



Linda K. (Abell) Gibson passed away on 9/20/25 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence T. and Louise M. Abell and her beloved brothers, Michael (Marilyn) Abell and Thomas (Donna) Abell. Linda is survived by her husband, John L. Gibson; her daughter, Michelle (Chris) Dobrozsi; sons, Willam T. Maupin and T. Scott (Ellen) Cole; and step-daughters, Shani Giannico and Sara (Jason) Smith. She was fondly known as "Mee-Mee" to her grandchildren, Andrew Zacharias, James Dobrozsi, Alexis (Isaac) Stephen, Camryn Maupin, Josie and June Cole, Kayla and Kassidy Smith, and new great-grandson, Nolan Stephen. She will also be missed by her surviving in-laws, Judy & John Young, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was born in Middletown, Ohio in 1942 and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School where she was a Cheerleader and enjoyed art, roller skating, and socializing with her friends. Considered a life-long Middletown resident Linda had a wide range of career endeavors; secretary at Armco Steel and Square-D, Manager at Jimmy's Lounge and The Meadows restaurant, Co-Owner of her own antique and collectibles store "Then & Now Shoppe" and then retiring as a QC operator from Cincinnati Milicron/Sumitomo Citix Silicon, Inc. Linda was a "hard worker" at home as well, always handy working on home repairs and renovations. She truly enjoyed the building and decorating process of the southern Kentucky "cabin in the woods" getaway home she and John built with family & friends. She was a talented seamstress & had a keen eye for decorating and making crafts. She enjoyed playing on softball and bowling teams with her work colleagues, cooking, collecting antiques, playing cards, puzzles, reading, and fishing as well as hiking and riding 4-wheelers in KY. Traveling with family and friends was something that Linda regularly looked forward to, including annual trips to Cape San Blas beach Florida, and she always had her camera handy to take photos for every gathering and adventure. Music and dancing were on the top of her favorite past-times, and they played a key role in her life. Affectionately known as "THE QUEEN OF STUFF", Linda was very proud of all her many collections (clowns, Longaberger Baskets, and STUFF) and her elaborate gift wrapping and bow making. She loved to have family gatherings, go to parties, had an infectious laugh and a truly kind heart, beautiful smile and sense of humor. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown on Sunday December 21, 2025, from 4:00-6:00 pm. Inurnment and burial service will be held at 12:00 pm on December 22nd at Woodside Cemetery (section22). Please sign the guestbook at WilsonShrammSpaulding.com



