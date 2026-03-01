Linda Fuchs

Duckwall Fuchs, Linda



Linda Duckwall Fuchs, passed away on February 24, 2026 at Hospice of Miami County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Alice Bodiker Duckwall, and her husband, Carl D. Fuchs. Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Phil Clark; her son, Weston Fuchs; and her grandchildren, Autumn, Rachel, and Jared. She also leaves behind her brother, John Duckwall; sisters-in-law, Rose Link (Ted) and Julie Kineary (Tom), along with numerous friends and relatives. She retired from Monarch Marking and was a graduate of Colonel White High School and Heidelberg University. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of our choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com