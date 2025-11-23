Lillian Smith

Smith (Watt), Lillian Rose



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lillian Rose Smith, age 100, who passed peacefully on November 15, 2025, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe, OH. Lillian was born on July 8, 1925, in Jacobsburg, OH to William and Josie Rose (Lingo) Watt. She graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1947. She met her husband of 63 years, Bruce B. Smith while attending Ohio State. They married on February 3, 1950, and raised four daughters in Dayton, OH.



In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she dedicated her professional life to nutrition, working as a dietician in various settings, including hospitals, nursing care facilities, and the Dayton Public School system. Outside of work, she cultivated her love for gardening, quilting, watching birds, and chocolate. A long-time, active member of Shiloh Church in Dayton, she generously volunteered her time to the community, helping with Sunday dinners, feeding campers at church camp, participating in the women's quilting group, assisting at the annual church fair, Meals-on-Wheels, and various other activities.



Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Kenneth, Dwight and Donald Watt, sister Hazel Palmer, nephew Keith Palmer, and granddaughter Katie Mangieri.



She is survived by her daughters Colleen Mangieri of Venetia, Pennsylvania, Carol Schulman (Stuart) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rebecca Ristau (John) of West Chester, Ohio and Patty Smith (Bob Tate) Englewood, Ohio, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.



During her lifetime she carried herself with humility, generosity, and compassion, always seeking to place the needs of others before her own. Her life was a living example of quiet strength, unconditional love with a hint of humor thrown in. To know Lillian was to be touched by her warmth, her gentle spirit, and her ability to make every person feel seen and cared for.



As a continuation of her loving and charitable nature, she decided to donate her remains for study as part of the Wright State Medical Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held in early 2026.



We offer our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated team at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant's Health Care Center in Monroe, Ohio and Ohio's Hospice. We are forever grateful for the warm and supportive environment they created for Lilly during her three-year stay. Their kindness, and that of her fellow residents, was a great comfort, and we know they all cherished her unique personality and quick wit.



Donations to honor Lillian can be made in her name to the Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Employee's Fund, 225 Britton Ln, Monroe, Ohio 45450, Ohio's Hospice online www.ohiohospice.org or by mail at 424 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the charity of your choice.



