Lillian Klosterman

Klosterman, Lillian Marie



Lillian "Lil" Marie Klosterman (Rayburg), age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 29, 2025 surrounded by her loving family at Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview Hospital) in Five Oaks. She was born on September 10, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio to Janice "Jan" (Mann) and James "Jim" Rayburg. She was most commonly called Lil by family and friends, though her children often referred to her as "Bubbies" or "Bub".



Growing up in East Dayton, her formal education began at St. Mary Elementary School and she graduated from Patterson Co-operative High School in 1971. After high school, Lil began her career at the Dayton Daily News. She spent 13 years working as a clerk typist for various sections of the newspaper. Lil was a creative problem solver and a detective at heart who enjoyed using her skills to help people. In 1977, she met her future husband, Jeff, and they were later married in 1981 at Corpus Christi Church. They had a dedicated and loving marriage that lasted for more than 44 years.



Lil was a loving wife and mother to five children. In 1982, she became a full-time stay-at-home mom, which was her most cherished job. In 2000, Lil began working at the University of Dayton (UD), helping students as a residential operations secretary. In addition to her work, she leant her ear, and offered her time and mentorship to students who were homesick, lonely, or in need of support. She retired from UD in 2014.



Lil had a kind heart and would try to help any person in need. She frequently encouraged people to "trust their gut," a lesson she imparted on her children throughout their lives. Beyond being helpful, she loved reading, doing research, thrifting, and spending time talking and playing with her children and grandchildren. She was always ready to offer a warm hug and her wisdom. She was often found by her sewing machine, adjusting the hem on her tall children's pants, making a daughter's prom dress, or giving new life to outgrown garments. She was a resourceful housewife, and one of her favorite pastimes was sitting on the front porch of her home where everyone enjoyed gathering. She lived in Five Oaks with her family for 37 years.



Lil enjoyed helping people reunite with their lost pets through social media or local resources. She was a very generous person, teaching others by example to give freely without any expectations. She would often say, "you can't give anything away, it all comes back," meaning that kindness shared would be returned in some way. Her family will always remember her saying, "I love you more than you'll ever know (MTYEK)."



Lil is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Jeffrey "Jeff" Klosterman; her children, Shannon (Isaac) Pacheco, Shelly Becker, Ethan (Ryan) Klosterman, and Sylvia (Kyle) Shimmin; her sister, Elizabeth "Beth" (Gary) Cornish; her grandchildren, Atticus, Genevieve, Sienna, Aiden, Wesley, and Calvin; and many other beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, Jim Rayburg; her eldest son, Isaac Klosterman; and her son-in-law, Andrew Becker.



In the spirit of generosity, Lil donated her body to Wright State University's Anatomical Gift Program to help advance medical education and research. In her final years, Lil's decline and ultimate passing was caused by vascular dementia. Her body will be cremated after she is done "teaching" at Wright State. The family will have a private celebration of life event and plant a tree in her honor at a later date. If you're interested in attending, please contact Jeff.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Klosterman family kindly requests that you honor Lil's memory by committing a random act of kindness, no matter how big or small. And, if you're able to, please consider signing up to be an organ donor at https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com