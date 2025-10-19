Lila Snedeker

Snedeker (King), Lila



Age 93, of Brookville, OH, passed away on October 18, 2025, at Miami Valley North Hospital. Lila is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Snedeker; parents, Clarence T. & Irene V. (Greene) King and sister, Doris Hanby (James). She was a big sports fan and was her kids, grandkids and great grandkids #1 fan. She is survived by her son, James Snedeker (Dee); daughters, Vicki Hite (Don) and Cathy Snedeker; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment service to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



