LICKLITER, Candice

Regional Medical Center. She was born August 23, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Oliver and Beatrice (North) Sanders Sr. Candy was a member of the Women of the Moose and enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her best friend Joyce. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Martin Lickliter; five children, John (Denelle) Dooley Sr., Robert Lickliter, April Lickliter, Dorothy Hill (Peter) and Robert Lickliter Jr.; six grandchildren, John Jr., Caleb, Dylan, Peter IV, Di'Moni and McKenzie; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Deanne (Rob) Gibson, Keren (Roger) Bronstetter and Michael (Doreen) Sanders Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Donna Sanders, Oliver Sanders Jr. and Ivy Pennywitt. At Candy's request there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


