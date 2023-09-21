Lewis, Wayne Douglas



Lewis, Wayne Douglas, 81 of Kettering OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice of Dayton on September 16, 2023. He was born in Dayton OH March 9, 1942 to Steve C. and Betty (Burke) Lewis who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Nancy (Amos-Smith), son Dayne of Dayton, daugher Lisa Powell (Gary) of Wilmington OH and stepson Eric Smith of Covington KY, brothers Steve of Willis TX, Terry (Patti) of Stanfield NC and sister Judy Danishek (John) of Kettering OH and grandchildren, Brandon Ashley (Ashley-Nicole), Austin Powell and Tori and Carley Smith plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Wayne was a 35 year member of the Millwrights- Pile Drivers Local Union 1090. After years of working hard, his favorite places to play were at the beach or enjoying a classic car show or hanging out with his family whom he dearly loved.



Private services will be held at the discretion of the family.



