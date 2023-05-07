X

Lewis, Stephen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Lewis, Stephen G. "Steve"

Stephen G. Lewis,"Steve", age 79 of Kettering, passed away April 28, 2023. He was born March 9, 1944 in Xenia, OH to the late Herman and Elsie (Hart) Lewis. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his son, Rodney; granddaughter, Katlynn; brother, Charles and his sister, Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, Kimberly and Steve; step-children, Heather and Thomas; grandchildren, Marissa, Donavan and Aliese; great-granddaughter, Avianna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Steve worked custodial maintenance with Bellbrook Public Schools and Sheffield Measurement. Family will have a private service at their convenience. To share a memory of Steve or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Leinbach, Nancy
2
Brasier, Janet
3
Carpenter, Jeffrey
4
Castle, Jeffrey
5
Adkins, Monya
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top