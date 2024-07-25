Lewis, Robert D. "Bob"



It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, Robert D. Lewis Sr., born August 23, 1929, who departed this life on July 21, 2024, at the age of ninety-four. He was surrounded by his family in his final moments.



Robert D. Lewis (Bob) was a man of dignity who promoted Truth, Trust, and Integrity. He was replete with wisdom, which he cherished every moment he poured into his loved ones, and others encountered on his life's journey. He was a graduate of Ohio State University and Payne Theological Seminary. His passion for humanity was demonstrated in service to his family, local, state, and federal agencies (The Selectmen, Sigma Pi Phi "The Boule," Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity staff friends, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base) in an unwavering care for the disenfranchised, which will forever be remembered.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Hamilton Lewis, father, Lloyd Edward Lewis Sr, Alberta C. Lewis (wife), and brother, Lloyd E. Lewis Jr (Edith). He is survived by daughter Shahidah Steed, daughter Candy Lewis Williams (Phillip), son Robert D. Lewis Jr., son Clarence Griffith (Terri), daughter Lillie Shockley (Thomas), and grandchildren Derrick Troy Moore (Tanaia), Taheera Shabazz, Brian Moore, Tre Shockley, Julian Shockley, Michael Griffith and great-grandchildren Mason, Manyuel, Zayah, Trinity, and Khalil will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.



A tribute to our dad is planned for August 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St Margaret's Episcopal Church, 3501 Free Pike, Dayton, OH 45426. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Dayton Chapter of Links, Inc., Educational Fund, #2403 Dayton Foundation.



A special thank you to Hospice of Ohio and Caregivers, Carole Kelly and Jerald Christian.



