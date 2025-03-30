Lewis, Gary Dennis



Gary Dennis Lewis, age 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 13th, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on May 28th, 1940, to his late parents Raymond (Coke) and Ethel Lewis, and preceded in death by his beloved son, Gary Deron Lewis. Gary proudly served in the United States Army, where he made invaluable contributions to our country. We deeply appreciate his bravery and dedication to protecting the freedoms we hold dear. He moved to the Dayton area at a young age in search of work and soon found employment at General Motors where he dedicated 35 years to the Harrison Division. Beyond his professional life, Gary was an active member of the AA community at the Southside Club in Kettering. He attended meetings regularly and fostered meaningful relationships with fellow members. Gary often spent time sharing meals and stories with friends at the club several times a week. Gary is survived by his grandchildren: Ryan Michael Lewis (Racheal Stutz), Ashley Christine Bohardt (Nathan Bohardt) and Lauren Michele Lewis. He also leaves behind his 8-year-old great-grandson, Avery Capers, and numerous friends and very special friend, Glenda Cox. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Monday, March 31st, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek), followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Gary will be laid to rest the following day at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio, near his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gary's name to The Southside Club (3040 Valleywood Dr., Kettering, OH 45429).



