Lewis, Earl

Age 94 of Fairfield passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service (12:30 p.m.), Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton.

