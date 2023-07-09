Lewis, Bryan Lester



Bryan Lester Lewis, age 57 of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born February 28, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Dillard and Donna Lewis. Bryan is survived by his sister, Teresa (Rick) Stichtenoth; two nieces, Jessica Stichtenoth and Lisa (Shane) Stanton; great-niece, Chelsea Murray. He is also survived by many other family and friends. Bryan was a loving brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and his colleagues at Merchant's Security. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



