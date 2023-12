Lewis, Ann



Ann Lewis passed away peacefully on November 25, 2023, at age 95. Her husband of 63 years, Dr. W.J. (Jack) Lewis, proceeded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her children: Bill (Susan), Kathy Dierkes (Joe), Megan Haddox (Craig), and Jill; seven grandchildren: Jackie Cox (Michael), Courtney Brinkman (Matt),Katie Dierkes, Evan Pierce, Carrie Dierkes, John Lewis (Alex), and Mary Dierkes; seven great-grandchildren: Livie, John, Jack, Addie Grace, Emily, Caroline and Hope; sister-in-law Marge Hodson, and a host of nieces and nephews. We will miss her beyond measure. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church (3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, OH 45429). To view her complete obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



