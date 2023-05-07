Lewis, Andrew

Lewis Jr., Andrew C.



Andrew C. Lewis Jr., age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Brenda Lewis; daughter, Yolanda Lewis Wilson. Funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm-1pm. (Mask Required).

