LEVAN, Donna "Kay"

Age 77, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Her infectious laugh and firecracker attitude made it fitting that she passed on Independence Day. She was born on

August 20, 1943, to the late, Clyde and Edith Wheatley. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Phil LeVan, on February 2, 2018.

Kay was a member of St. Mary's Parish and St. John Neumann Women's Group. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul. Kay will be remembered as valued and active member of the Oxford Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Jamie) Rubin, Betsy (Ken) Carter, Denise (Jim) Brickler, Randy (Jess) Allman, Phil LeVan, Bob (Mary) LeVan, and Anette Kemp; grandchildren, Ken, Gloria, Sarah, Hannah, and Aurora Rubin, Kyle, Kirk, and Karen Carter, Samantha (Brandon) Partin, Paige (Trevan Brown) Brickler, Neilson and Walter, Tony (Holly), Thomas (Miranda), Tiffany, and Daniel LeVan; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Braelynn, Kelsey, Kaleb, Arabella, Macklyn, and Corbin; numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ina May, Bobby, and Irma.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, 111 E. High St., Oxford, 45056.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the Oxford Senior Center, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford, 45056

Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home entrusted with services.

