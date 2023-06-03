LeValley, Richard D.



Richard LeValley,74, of Springfield, OH passed away at Hearth & Home.



Richard was born October 26,1948 in Springfield, OH. He was a life long resident of Clark county. He graduated from Shawnee high school in 1966. December 31,1973 he married Betty Overman. Along with his wife, they opened TIG Wood & Die Shop. The business began in their basement and grew into a huge success in Park Layne. Once he was asked what TIG stood for and he proudly answered Trust In God, a motto he lived by. TIG remained open until 2021.



Richard was a long time member of West Enon Church of God. He was a board member and Sunday school teacher. Prior to that he spent years as a youth leader with his wife at Hillside Church of God. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling and spending time with family - he spent most of his time behind a video camera documenting as much as he could. He was also a very talented wood worker and had built many pieces that have passed down through the generations.



Richard will be welcomed into heaven by his son, Terry Dunlavy and daughter, Rebecca Cain who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Betty LeValley, daughter Cindy (David) Brown of Springfield,OH, son Bob (Lori) Dunlavy of Springfield,OH, granddaughter Lori (Brad) Luke of West Liberty, Jill Cain of Columbus, OH, Jaime (Danny) Potter of Troy, OH, B.J. Curtis of Troy, OH, Shane ( Tricia) of Troy, OH, Derek (Paula) Dunlavy of Springfield,OH. 14 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses at Day City Hospice and the staff at Hearth and Home on Harding Rd.



John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.



Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00 pm with service following on June 9, 2023



at West Enon Church of God 4800 Snider Rd. Fairborn, OH. 45324.



In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation to Hospice. Please make donations payable to The Hope Foundation 7601 Paragon Rd. Suite 201&203 Dayton, OH 45459.

