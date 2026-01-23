Levada Bibbs

BIBBS, Levada



Levada Landrum Bibbs died on January 11, 2026, age 91. She was born June 9, 1934, in Augusta, Arkansas to Abraham Lonzo Landrum and Abigail Alzura Landrum. After living in Chicago for about twenty years, she moved to Ohio, living in Dayton and Trotwood for over fifty years. Levada was well loved by her family, church and community because of her love for service and hospitality. She was a woman of strong faith and trust in Jesus Christ, spreading his message of love in how she lived her life. Levada is survived by her oldest son Steven, along with three grandchildren, three siblings and many additional family members. Visitation and funeral services will be held on January 26 at the Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, starting at 11 AM. She will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery.



