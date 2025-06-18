Lester, Katrina Louise



Age 62 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Katrina was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 2, 1963 to Christine (Hobbs) Senger and the late Kenneth Senger. Katrina enjoyed gardening and was a long-time member of the Butler County Sportsman, Rifle & Pistol Club. Above all, Katrina was a loving mom that loved God and her family with all of her heart. Katrina will be dearly missed by her mother, Christine; her children, James (Trisha) Lester, Jeremy (Amy) Lester, and Brandy (Terry) Smith; her 8 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and her canine companion, Peanut. Katrina is reunited in Heaven with her father, Kenneth and her brother, Louis Senger. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com



