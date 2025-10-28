Smith, Leroy



Watson Leroy Smith died early Monday morning, October 27, 2025; he was 82. Leroy was born in Springfield, Ohio in 1943 and raised on the family farm. He graduated from Greenon High School in 1961. At age 20, Leroy began working at Steel Products (Division of Kelsey-Hayes) where he was a machinist until the plant closed in 1996. Afterwards, Leroy work for Springfield City Schools until retiring to care for his wife of 50 years, Vernalee Grauman. Leroy and Vernalee were married in 1964 by Rev. Harold Boyer at Maiden Lane Church of God in Springfield, Ohio where Leroy worshiped his entire life. He served in the church Sunday School program and was a driver for the Bus Ministry more than 55 years. He also cared deeply for the Springfield Church of God Camp Grounds where he served on the Board of Directors and as Head Usher. Leroy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed many Opening Day celebrations in Cincinnati. He loved word search and jigsaw puzzles, but following his wife's death in 2014, nothing gave him more pleasure than playing Phase 10 and Yahtzee or going to breakfast with friends. Leroy is survived by his son Doug (Lori) Smith, daughter Kendra (Rev. Mark) Eberly, and two granddaughters, Erin and Micaela Eberly. He was preceded in death by his wife Vernalee, and parents Watson and Virgie (Robinson) Smith. Friends & Family may call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio from 5PM – 7PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Maiden Lane Church of God 1201 Maiden Lane Springfield, Ohio at Noon. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





