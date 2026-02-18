Campbell, LeRoy Franklin "Roy"



LeRoy Franklin Campbell "Roy" age 94 of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on February 16, 2026. He was born In Geneva, NY on November 19, 1931, to the late Virginia Campbell. After her untimely passing, he was raised by grandparents LaVern and Ruth Campbell. Roy was a member of the 27th Infantry Division of the New York National Guard before joining the United States Army serving in the 82nd Airborne, 2nd Infantry Division, 45th Infantry Division serving in the Korean War. Roy participated in Operation Tumble Snapper for the Atomic Bomb testing where he successfully Parachuting into ground Zero. After leaving the Army, Roy worked 40 years in the Alarm industry, ending his career while working with lifelong friend Bill Dunkel at Dayton Electronics, which eventually was bought out by Burns Electronics and Wells Fargo Alarm. During Roy's many years of service in the Alarm industry he held many positions from installer to Installation Manager obtaining Ohio Peace Officer and State of Ohio Fire Marshal License to further his career. He received many awards throughout his 40 years of service. Roy officially retired in 1997. Roy was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Miamisburg where he met his best buddy Kenny who he considered a brother. Roy is preceded in death by wife, Flossie (Turner); daughter, Virginia Campbell; son-in-law, Joseph Bir; sisters Deloris Allen, Marion (Bill) Hilton and Coral (Howard) Stevenson. He is survived by son, LeRoy Campbell Jr and wife Marsha; grandson, SSGT Kyle Campbell, Jessica & Kyle Ranck, Mathew, Kaylee and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Parker, Paisley and Paxton. Also surviving granddaughter, Joey (Brian) Costa and family; sisters, Linda Warning, Monica Hoyt; and Nephew Dick (Peggy) Hilton; along with many other nieces and nephews. In 2025 Roy was finally honored in a special ceremony receiving his PURPLE HEART after 75 years. Visitation will be Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 5:30 – 8 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. The funeral service will be Friday, February 20 at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



