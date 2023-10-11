Lepone, Rosemary Ida



Rosemary Ida Lepone, age 68, of Springboro, OH passed away on October 4, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA to Gerald and Josephine (Schiliro) Lepone. Rosemary is survived by her sister, Anna Lepone of Springboro, OH; and brothers, Joseph Lepone of Centerville, OH and Frank Lepone, of Bensalem, PA. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com