Leonard Richardson Sr.

8 hours ago
Richardson, Sr., Leonard Edward

Leonard Edward Richardson Sr., age 74, of Huber Heights, OH, departed this life Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Funeral Service 11 am Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity, West Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

