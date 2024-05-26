Leonard, June



Age 86, passed away at her residence in Fairfield on May 20, 2024. She was born June 6, 1937. June was married to Eugene "Gene" Leonard, who preceded her in death in 2004. June and Gene lived in Alaska for many years and then Sevierville, TN. She moved back to Ohio recently to be closer to family. She is survived by her sister, Margie Keller (Jack); and many nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Hallie Andes; and siblings, Russell Andes and Mary Jane Friday. A Private Memorial will be held at a later date determined by the family.



