LEONARD,



Blanche Lorraine



Long time residence of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the young age of 91. Blanche was born to late Jerry and Lula Bell Leonard on July 22, 1931, in Charleston, West Virginia. She graduated from Garnet High School, class of 1950 and attended West Virginia State College. Upon moving to Dayton, Ohio she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Mead Corporation and Third National Bank. Dayton Daily Newspaper, Inc. was to be her final workplace. She started as a phone clerk in the circulation department, later known as the phone room. She was promoted to Crew Chief and worked there until her retirement in 1992. Blanche was extremely artistic and loved being creative. She was always drawing and making signs for different events. Following Blanche's passing, her sister Eva Faye Wilson passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 97. Preceded in death by her daughter, Debra L. Conley; parents; sisters, Geraldine Leonard and Clara Mae Freeman; brother, Albert Sylvester Robinson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories one sister, Delma Lee Stayton of St. Louis, MO; two daughters, Tina D. Leonard and Glenda M. Leonard-Wilkinson, both of Dayton, Ohio; one granddaughter, Tamica C. Leonard of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandsons, Manu D., and Marsuan K. Conley, both of Dayton, Ohio; 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9am-11am, Friday, October 28, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 10am-11am. Funeral service at 11am. (Mask Required). Interment Greencastle Cemetery.

