Born July 17, 1938, died July 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Edwin and Agatha (Monnin) Leo. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Charles "Tom" Leo, Jerry Leo, Michael Leo, and Sister Jane Bernadette Leo. David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; children, Cheryl (Eric), Marie, David (Kristy), Jim, and Bridget (Drew); grandchildren Nick, Julia, Chrissy, and Allie; siblings Caroline Monnin, and Cheryl (Ted) Elmore. David served in the Army Reserve National Guard and was honorably discharged March 31, 1964. He worked as a machinist at NCR and M&M Precision Systems/Danaher. His work took him around the world to countries that included Belgium, Brazil, China, England, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, and South Korea. Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



