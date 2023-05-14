Lemons, Noel C



NOEL C. LEMONS 1952-2023 Noel left this world on 5-4-23, but not before leaving it a better place. Noel spent his career in natural resources - with Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Civilian Conservation Corps and with Five RIvers MetroParks. After retirement, he worked several years for the Dayton MetroLibrary System; driving the bookmobile, doing maintenance, taking books to the home-bound and more. He loved serving the community almost as much as he loved his family. He is survived by his wife Anna Horanyi Lemons and son Jason Lemons (wife Bree) and many, many others who loved and respected him. A Celebration of his Life will be held on June 17, 2023 from noon-3 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd Street in Franklin Ohio

