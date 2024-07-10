Lemker, John

Lemker, S.M., Bro. John



Bro. John Lemker, S.M., age 91 of Centerville passed away on July 4, 2024. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Fred and Anna (Niehaus)Lemker. He is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Mary Jo Lemker and nephew, Richard Lemker. He is survived ny nieces and a nephew: Kathryn and Mark Wenstrup, Janet and Ted Arlinghaus,Susan and Richard Cropenbaker, Linda and Keith Sherman,Daniel and Belinda Lemker and Mary Beth Lemker.







He graduated from the Marianist Postulate in 1948 and professed First Vows in the Society of Mary on September 8, 1951. He earned a BS in Physics from the University of Dayton, a MS in Physics from Ohio State University and a MA in Religious Education from Boston College. He professed Perpetual Vows on August 15, 1955.







He ministered at Cathedral Latin in Cleveland, Purcell High School in Cincinnati and Hacket High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan. .He was director of the Scripture Study Program in the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Bro. John was a long time member of the Marianist Novitiate Community and a well-known nature photographer.



Visitation will be held at the Queen of Apostles Church on the campus of Mount Saint John in Beavercreek on Saturday, July 13 at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow immediately at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the services. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com