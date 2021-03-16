LeMIEUX, Valerie J.



Age 80, of Union, OH, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.



Valerie was born Valerie Jeanne LaPlante on August 9, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of Lawrence LaPlante and Helene Harrison. She was the youngest of six children. After graduating from Little Flower High School, she completed a nursing program at St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She worked in a variety of nursing specialties until enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1966.



After training in Alabama, Valerie was stationed at Carswell AFB as part of the Nurse Corps, eventually promoting to the rank of First Lieutenant. At Carswell she met her husband, First Lt. Lawrence LeMieux, and they were married on March 18, 1967, in a traditional military ceremony. Valerie was honorably discharged in 1969, but remained active within the



veteran community throughout her life.



Valerie's son Michael (now of Atlanta, Georgia) was born at Andrews AFB in Maryland. Her daughter Michelle Sharp



(Williamsburg, Indiana) and son Brian (Union, Ohio) were born in Las Vegas. The family relocated to Alaska for several years, where she earned her BSN at Alaska Methodist University. After relocating back to Las Vegas, they eventually settled in the Dayton area. Valerie also earned an Associate of Arts degree in Psychology. She remained in the nursing profession until retiring fully in 1999.



Valerie was an outspoken advocate for her family, friends, other veterans, and animals throughout her life. She had many friends, and loved to go out to eat and play bingo. She was an active lifetime member of the Disabled American



Veterans. She was also involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Heck Center.



In addition to her husband and children, Valerie is survived by five grandchildren: Shawn, Wyatt, and Morgan Sharp; and Alexis and Ethan LeMieux. She is also survived by her closest friend, Sandy Weiss of West Milton; and son-in-law Brian Moore of Atlanta, Georgia.



Per Valerie's wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. The family plans to hold a small interment service at a later date. The Neptune Society of West Chester Township is



handling her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, the Montgomery County Animal



Resource Center, or a charity of your choice.

