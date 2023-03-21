Leisler, Doris

Leisler (Brooks), Doris Jean



Doris Jean Leisler, born, 8/28/1932. Age 90, of Huber Heights Oh. Died March 16th 2023. Doris Leisler, daughter of James and Eula Brooks, passed away at Momentous Nursing home in Vandalia, Oh, of cardiac arrest. She is survived by her son Kurt Leisler, her sister Beverly McLaurin, brothers, Larry Brooks and Lonnie Brooks and many other nephews and nieces. She was proceeded in death by her husband William Leisler, her father and mother, James and Eula Brooks, brother, Fred Brooks and brother Jim Brooks. Doris served her country in the U.S. Air Force from July 31st 1952 to July 30th 1955. Doris was also an accomplished secretary in the Air Force, and later in civilian life, where she worked as the head secretary for the chief scientist at the Avionics Lab at Wright Patterson AFB until her retirement. Doris loved spending time with her family and friends, loved dogs, and spending time outdoors.

